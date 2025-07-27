Advertisement
Punjab Police Bust Pak-Backed Arms, Drug Smuggling Network; 5 Arrested

Punjab Police successfully disrupted a trans-border smuggling network supported by Pakistan’s ISI. The operation led to the arrest of five operatives linked to an aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Authorities seized illegal arms and narcotics in a major blow to organized cross-border crime.  

|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 11:02 AM IST|Source: IANS
Punjab Police Bust Pak-Backed Arms, Drug Smuggling Network; 5 Arrested

Punjab Police bust Pak-backed arms, drug smuggling network; 5 arrested Amritsar, July 27 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies, have dismantled a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money operated by handlers backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), authorities said on Sunday. "Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI-backed handlers," said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a statement. The operation resulted in the arrest of five key accused, identified as Jobanjit Singh, Gora Singh, Shenshan, Sunny Singh, and Jaspreet Singh. A large cache of arms and cash was seized from them, including one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two Glock 9mm pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of the AK rifle, 10 live cartridges of 9mm calibre, Rs 7.50 lakh in drug money, a car, and three mobile phones. According to DGP Yadav, preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had direct links with Pakistan-based ISI operatives. "The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav alias Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus," the DGP said. Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident of Gurdaspur, has more than 120 criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and violations of the Arms Act. He is regarded as a notorious gangster in Punjab and is also believed to be a mentor to Lawrence Bishnoi, as per various media reports. The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to countering organised crime and terrorism in the state, stating that it "remains fully committed to dismantling terror networks, eliminating organised crime, and safeguarding peace, safety, and harmony across the state." This crackdown follows a separate major operation just a day earlier, in which authorities busted another cross-border heroin smuggling module. Four key operatives with direct connections to Pakistan-based smugglers were apprehended while transporting a consignment of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Attari. Police seized 4 kg of heroin during the operation.

