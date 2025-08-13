Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot By ISI; Bust Pakistan-Backed 5 Babbar Khalsa Operatives

Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police have foiled a major terror plot. The Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police, in coordination with the Rajasthan Police, busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror network, operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda. This network was backed by Pakistan's (Inter-Services Intelligence) ISI-backed terror network.

According to the DGP, Punjab Police, five operatives apprehended from Tonk & Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and successfully averted further planned attacks. “The module had planned an attack inside a liquor store in SBS Nagar recently and was further tasked to attempt such attacks on the Independence Day occasion,” said the Punjab Police.

The Punjab Police said that one person was injured in an exchange of fire. "He opened fire on police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted to Civil Hospital, SBS Nagar. An FIR has been registered at PS City Nawashehar, SBS Nagar under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act. During the operation, One 86P hand grenade, one .30 bore pistol, along with two live cartridges and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered," said the police.

The DGP office further said that Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terror networks and ensuring peace and public safety in the state.



Meanwhile, Punjab became the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border. The move aims to curb the increasing challenges posed by drone-based smuggling activities across the border. On August 9 the Punjab CM launched the 'Baaj Akh'- Anti Drone System (ADS) at Tarn Taran. An amount of Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units. The anti-drone system will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border. (With ANI inputs)

