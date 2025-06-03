Punjab Police Foils ISI 'Spy Operation', Arrests Gagandeep Singh For Sharing Op Sindoor Details

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police, in collaboration with the Counter-Intelligence Unit, has arrested Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) about army movements during Operation Sindoor.

Singh, also known as Gagan, was in contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla, who introduced him to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) five years ago.

In a post on X, the DGP Punjab Police informed that Singh shared classified details about Indian Army movements during Operation Sindoor, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

"Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, TarnTaran," Punjab DGP posted.

"Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during #OperationSindhoor," he added.

The arrested accused received payments from PIOs via Indian channels, highlighting the complexity of the espionage network, the post highlighted.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels.

Punjab Police have recovered a mobile phone containing shared intelligence and details of over 20 ISI contacts was seized from Singh. Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to uncover other linkages and the full scope of the espionage network.

An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress.

The Punjab Police has arrested Gagandeep Singh for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI, marking the latest in a series of arrests of alleged spies following the Pahalgam attack. Over a dozen people, including two women - Jyoti Malhotra, a social media influencer from Haryana, and Guzala from Punjab - and a CRPF personnel, have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the past two weeks. Investigations suggest a Pakistan-linked spy network operating across northern India, prompting security agencies to intensify their anti-espionage operations.