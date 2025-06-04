Punjab Police Net Tightens: Another YouTuber Jasbir Singh, With Links To Jyoti Malhotra Held For Spying

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has exposed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar, Punjab. Singh, who runs a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found to be associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a key figure in a terror-backed espionage network.

Officials said that the investigations have revealed that Singh maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for spying. Furthermore, he was also in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.

Jasbir Singh is the second digital content creator to be arrested in recent weeks, after Haryana-based Jyoti Malhotra, with whom he was also in regular contact. Singh's connections with these individuals have raised serious concerns about his involvement in anti-national activities.

According to Punjab Police, Singh attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He also traveled to Pakistan on three occasions - 2020, 2021, and 2024. Forensic scrutiny of his electronic devices revealed multiple Pakistan-based numbers, which are currently under detailed investigation.

Notably, after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, Singh attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these individuals to avoid detection, officials highlighted.

An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali, and investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.

Police say they are working to expose the full extent of the espionage-terror network and identify all individuals involved.

"Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal", has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official," Punjab Police said in a post on X.

Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, #Rupnagar.



Jasbir Singh, who operates a #YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 4, 2025

"Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators," it added.

The Punjab Police have made a significant breakthrough in their efforts to counter espionage activities in the state, arresting seven individuals suspected of spying for Pakistan. Among those arrested are Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih from Ajnala in Amritsar, as well as Guzala, a 31-year-old woman, and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a Pakistan-based espionage network operating in Punjab, with the police working to uncover the extent of the network and identify any additional individuals involved. These efforts demonstrate the Punjab Police's commitment to safeguarding national security and preventing anti-national activities in the state.