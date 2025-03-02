Punjab Police Raids 510 Locations, Nab 43 Smugglers In Anti-Drug Drive After Bhagwant Mann Sets 3-Month Deadline

As many as 510 locations were raided, and 43 smugglers were arrested on Sunday as Punjab Police conducted an anti-drug drive, an officer said. The latest crackdown against drugs came two days after CM Bhagwant Mann set a deadline of three months to make Punjab a drug-free state.

In the two days of the drive, 333 such people have been nabbed and 27 first information reports (FIRs) registered across the state. Police also recovered 776 grams of heroin, 14 kg of opium, 38 kg of poppy husk, 2,615 intoxicant tablets, and Rs 4.60 lakh in cash from these smugglers, the officer said.

The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet subcommittee to monitor action against the scourge of drugs.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said over 300 police teams, comprising over 2,000 personnel, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 619 suspicious persons during the daylong operation.