Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Punjab Police targets organised crime ecosystem, takes action against over 58,000 criminals during ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

Punjab Police targets organised crime ecosystem, takes action against over 58,000 criminals during ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

Punjab Police’s 200-day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign has targeted organised crime through over 1.09 lakh raids, arresting 1,532 proclaimed offenders and recovering large quantities of illegal weapons, drugs and illicit cash.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Punjab Police targets organised crime ecosystem, takes action against over 58,000 criminals during ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Punjab Police targets organised crime ecosystem, takes action against over 58,000 criminals during ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
2
3
4
5