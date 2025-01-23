Advertisement
Punjab Police Withdraws Its Cops From Arvind Kejriwal's Security After Delhi Police Moves EC

Following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab police in the security of Kejriwal, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Jan 23, 2025
Delhi Election 2025: Punjab Police personnel assigned to the security detail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal have been withdrawn, the Punjab police chief announced on Thursday. The decision followed reports that the Delhi Police had approached the Election Commission regarding the matter. Kejriwal's security will now be handled by the Delhi Police.

"Time to time, we get reports of threats to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and we share them with the concerned agencies....Following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab police in the security of Kejriwal ji," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told reporters in Patiala.

"We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi police," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his car was attacked during a public rally in Hari Nagar constituency and blamed the Delhi Police as well as Home Minister Amit Shah for the 'orchestrated' assault. He alleged that Delhi Police, acting at the behest of Home Minister, allowed the Opposition's supporters to trespass into his public rally, who in turn attacked his car. The AAP chief, on a campaign trail in the city, addressed public rally in Hari Nagar on Thursday evening, where he hardsold Delhi government's free electricity, free water, Mohalla clinics and free bus travel for women.

The development comes ahead of the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5. The poll results are set to be declared on February 8.

