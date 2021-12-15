हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises international airport, biggest sports varsity

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, said Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sportspersons, especially cricketers and hockey players, use products manufactured here.

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises international airport, biggest sports varsity
File Photo

Jalandhar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised an international airport and the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar if his party comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, said Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sportspersons, especially cricketers and hockey players, use products manufactured here.

“When the AAP forms government (in Punjab), the country's biggest sports university will be set up in Jalandhar,” he said during the party's Tiranga Yatra.

Speaking about the international airport in Jalandhar, Kejriwal pointed out it has been a long-pending demand of people in the Doaba region, which lies between the rivers Beas and Sutlej.

He praised the farmers for their “victory” against the Centre's three farm laws.

“Like the farmers' agitation has won, we all have to win this battle for Punjab's progress and form the AAP government (in Punjab),” he told the gathering.

Kejriwal said only his party was working for schools and education.

"It was Dr B R Ambedkar's dream that every child should get good education," Kejriwal said, adding it has not been fulfilled "even after 70 years".

“We will fulfill Baba Saheb's dream,” he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsPunjab ElectionsArvind KejriwalAam Aadmi Party
Next
Story

DU SOL Admission 2021 ends today, here’s how to apply at sol.du.ac.in

Must Watch

PT7M56S

Kohli wants to play in One Day Series against South Africa