Punjab polls

Punjab polls: Congress releases 3rd list of candidates, CM Charanjit Singh Channi to fight from two seats

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will fight the Assembly polls from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib constituencies. 

Punjab polls: Congress releases 3rd list of candidates, CM Charanjit Singh Channi to fight from two seats
File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday (January 30) released its third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections, in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been fielded from another seat— Bhadaur. 

Congress named 8 more candidates in its list. On January 15, Congress had given a ticket to Channi from Chamkaur Sahib SC constituency. ANI sources had earlier said that CM Channi is likely to contest from two seats

Notably, Congress has fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala seat against its former leader Amarinder Singh.

Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish Bansal will contest from the Barnala assembly constituency, while Mohan Singh Phalianwala will fight from the Jalalabad assembly seat against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Ishwarjot Singh Cheema will contest from Ludhiana South, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar from Khem Karan, Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat and Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki from Nawan Shahr in the Punjab polls. 

Election to 117-member Punjab Assembly will take place on February 20, while the counting of votes is slated for March 10. 

Meanwhile, Congress is keen on resolving the issue of CM face in the state. During his visit to the poll-bound state, Rahul Gandhi had assured a decision will be taken for the top job after consulting party workers. “Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever will lead (CM face) Punjab the other person will support him. Party workers will decide (name of CM face),” Gandhi had said. 

(With agency inputs)

