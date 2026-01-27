Punjab ready to play role of elder brother to resolve Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday asserted that the Punjab Government stands firmly committed to safeguarding the State’s interests in the water dispute, while pursuing a mutually agreed resolution of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue during a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, "We have no water to share with any other state, but as the elder brother of Haryana, we do not want to draw daggers with our neighbouring state and seek early resolution of this long-pending issue.”

The Punjab CM stated, “Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state,” and categorically asserted, “Not even a single drop of Punjab’s rightful water can be allowed to be taken away.” He said that the SYL canal is an emotive issue for the State and added, “The State will face serious law and order problems if it is imposed,” while making it clear that “land for the SYL canal is not available in Punjab as of today.”

Reiterating Punjab’s approach, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is the elder brother, and both states are here to find an amicable solution to this controversial issue,” adding that “both the Supreme Court and the Government of India want a mutually accepted solution, and it is a good thing that both states have joined hands to resolve the issue and end confrontation.”

Highlighting that Punjab is not depriving anyone of their rightful share, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Out of 34.34 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water from the three rivers, Punjab was allocated only 14.22 MAF, which is 40 percent, while the remaining 60 percent was allocated to Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, even though none of these rivers actually flow through these states.”

Expressing concern over Punjab’s water crisis, the Chief Minister said, “Due to reduction in surface water availability, excessive pressure is being put on groundwater resources,” adding that “115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab have been declared over-exploited.” He said that Punjab today has “the highest rate of groundwater extraction in the country.”

Invoking the spirit of Bhai Kanhaiya Ji, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab ignores its own water requirements and gives about 60 percent of its water to meet the needs of non-riparian states,” but added that “while Punjab shares its river waters, flood-related damages are borne solely by the State,” making it imperative that “the rights of Punjab are duly safeguarded.”

Quoting a Gurbani verse, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat,” adding, “The Sikh Guru Sahiban have equated air with the teacher, water with the father and land with the mother, and the State government is following their teachings to protect these natural resources.”

The Chief Minister said, “For the first time in recent history, both state governments are holding serious deliberations to solve this matter,” adding that “there is no question of winning or losing, but the interests and emotions of Punjab and Punjabis cannot be ignored.”

He said that “water is the lifeline of both states,” and proposed that “regular meetings between officers of both states through a Joint Working Group are necessary.” Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed hope that “frequent meetings of the Joint Working Group will go a long way in finding an amicable solution and ushering in an era of progress and prosperity for both states.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Irrigation Krishan Kumar and others.