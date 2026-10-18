/Punjab road accident: 9 killed as speeding car hits MGNREGA workers in Sangrur

Nine people were killed after a speeding car rammed into MGNREGA workers sitting by the roadside and drinking water in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place on the Lehragaga-Jakhal Road at around 3.30 pm. Around 23 workers were present at the site when the car struck them, leaving several people injured.
Inspector Jaskaran Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Lehragaga Police Station, confirmed that nine people had died in the accident.
Dr Vinod Kumar, Senior Medical Officer in Sangrur, said eight people were brought to the hospital following the incident.
An injured worker said the group was sitting by the roadside and drinking water when the car rammed into them.
The impact left several workers injured, prompting chaos at the scene. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, while further details about the circumstances of the accident are awaited.
The incident occurred along the Lehragaga-Jakhal Road, where MGNREGA workers were engaged in work.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Further details, including the condition of those injured, are awaited.
(with ANI inputs)
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