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  • /Punjab road accident: 9 killed as speeding car hits MGNREGA workers in Sangrur

Punjab road accident: 9 killed as speeding car hits MGNREGA workers in Sangrur

An injured worker said the group was sitting by the roadside and drinking water when the car rammed into them.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Punjab road accident: 9 killed as speeding car hits MGNREGA workers in Sangrur
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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