Punjab’s ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ cracks down hard, 62,000+ raids dismantle gangster ecosystem

Punjab’s sustained crackdown on organised crime has gathered significant momentum, with the Bhagwant Mann Government’s flagship anti-gangster drive ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ completing three months of an extensive, state-wide operation. Spearheaded under the supervision of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and executed by Punjab Police under the leadership of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the operation has emerged as a model for coordinated enforcement, targeting gangster networks operating both within India and from abroad, with a clear objective of making Punjab crime-free.

Launched on January 20, the drive was designed to dismantle the ecosystem of organised crime by targeting not just gangsters but also their logistical, financial, and communication networks.

Over the past three months, Punjab Police has carried out 62,302 raids across the state till April 19, leading to the arrest of 915 proclaimed offenders. In total, 22,605 individuals have been arrested, including 461 associates of gangsters, along with 22,144 wanted individuals.

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The operation has also relied heavily on preventive action. A total of 10,254 persons were detained under preventive measures, including 444 associates and 9,810 wanted individuals. Additionally, 16,439 persons were verified and released, including 1,277 associates and 15,162 wanted individuals. Overall, since the launch of the drive, Punjab Police has accounted for 49,298 individuals, including 2,182 associates and 47,116 wanted individuals, reflecting the depth and scale of the crackdown.

Alongside arrests, the operation has resulted in substantial recoveries of weapons and explosives, significantly weakening the operational capabilities of criminal networks. Punjab Police recovered 408 firearms, 148 sharp-edged weapons, 1,197 rounds of ammunition, 122 magazines, 2.5 kg explosives, and six hand grenades during this period.

The drive has also delivered a strong blow to the drug ecosystem. Police seized 378.45 kg heroin, 301.947 kg opium, 2,838.77 kg poppy husk, 12,37,318 intoxicant tablets, 7373.82 grams of intoxicant powder, 101.459 kg ganja, and 790 grams of ‘Ice’. In addition, authorities confiscated drug money worth ₹1,05,31,171, cash worth ₹50,66,740, and 273 grams of gold.

Targeting illicit trade further, Punjab Police seized 24,520.25 litres of illicit liquor, including 10,984.75 bottles and 176 boxes. The operation also focused on dismantling logistical infrastructure used by gangs, resulting in the recovery of 4,229 mobile phones, 815 vehicles and 31 drones.

Promod Ban, ADGP, AGTF (Anti - Gangster Task Force) stated, “The ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ operation is not limited to identifying gangs or their networks; its main aim is to eliminate the existence of gangs from Punjab. Every police personnel are committed to intensifying this operation for the safety and betterment of residents. During this drive, Punjab Police successfully busted local gangster networks, covering every district, village, and city.”

“Within three months, the operation has achieved massive success. Not only gangsters, but even those supporting them are now wary of the consequences. The scale of arrests, recoveries, and police involvement reflects the success of ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’,” he added.

Taking inspiration from the ongoing campaign against drugs, the Punjab Government designed this drive as a comprehensive assault on organised crime. The operation integrates technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to track and monitor criminal activity. An Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946) has also been operationalised to encourage citizen participation and reward credible information.

“Through the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ operation, Punjab Police now possess extensive data to track criminals swiftly. There is no space for ‘gangster culture’ in Punjab, and the police remain committed to ensuring this. The operation has helped solve multiple cases and led to arrests of criminals involved in crimes across states. The networks and funding of these gangs have been significantly disrupted, and the operation will continue with greater vigilance,” stated Promod Ban.