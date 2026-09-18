/Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme facilitates pilgrimage for over 5.1 lakh people

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has facilitated pilgrimage for 5,10,807 people to religious destinations in and outside the state, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Thursday.
Sond said 95 AC buses are currently operating under the scheme and have completed 12,485 trips so far. The scheme aims to help elderly residents visit religious places by providing travel and other essential facilities free of cost.
Launched on November 9, 2025, the scheme initially covered Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi. Around four lakh pilgrims undertook journeys to these destinations during the first phase, the minister said.
The scheme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan.
Under the expanded scheme, people aged 50 years and above are eligible for the pilgrimage. The Punjab Government provides AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost to eligible pilgrims.
The government has also made arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims. Each bus has general and medical attendants, while dedicated teams are deployed at pilgrimage destinations to assist the travellers.
Pilgrims are provided air-conditioned accommodation with adequate washroom facilities, along with food and other necessary amenities during the journey.
Sond said devotees have expressed happiness and satisfaction during the journeys and often sing bhajans along the way. He also said that pilgrims would receive prasad and a souvenir brass glass after completing the pilgrimage.
The minister said the scheme is open to eligible people irrespective of their area, caste or religion. He added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed the concerned teams to ensure that pilgrims receive proper facilities and assistance throughout the journey.
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