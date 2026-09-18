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Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme facilitates pilgrimage for over 5.1 lakh people

The scheme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme facilitates pilgrimage for over 5.1 lakh people

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Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme facilitates pilgrimage for over 5.1 lakh people
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