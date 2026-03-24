Punjab’s youngest beneficiary of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is 1-year-old child: AAP Govt

HANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab said that a growing number of newborns and young children are getting treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. The Punjab government said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the administration is ensuring that medical care begins without delay during critical moments.

In Sri Muktsar Sahib, a 1-year-old child, Khwaish, was admitted with pneumonia requiring urgent medical attention and received free treatment, said the government. In many such cases earlier, families would have had to arrange funds, complete documentation, or wait for approvals before treatment could begin. However, under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, that gap has been removed.

With the Sehat Card already in place, treatment was initiated immediately at Deep Hospital under Dr. Monika Garg, without any upfront payment. The family did not have to arrange money or go through verification steps, allowing doctors to begin treatment at a critical time. In cases involving young children, even short delays can lead to complications, but immediate access to treatment ensured that the child received timely care and recovered safely.

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Similar instances are being reported from districts such as Sangrur and Mansa, where newborns requiring specialised care, including treatment for low birth weight and other critical conditions, are receiving medical attention under the scheme without financial barriers. The increasing number of such cases reflects how access to treatment is becoming faster and more seamless for families across Punjab.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, Punjab Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Balbir Singh said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna ensures that treatment is not delayed by financial or administrative hurdles. In cases like this, where a young child required urgent care, even a short delay can have serious consequences. The scheme removes that risk entirely.”

The scheme provides cashless health coverage of up to ?10 lakh per family annually, enabling access to treatment across empanelled government and private hospitals. With more than 26 lakh Sehat Cards already issued, patients are accessing treatment at over 900 empanelled hospitals, supported by more than 2,300 medical packages.

The growing number of newborn and child cases being treated under the scheme reflects a shift towards faster, more accessible healthcare delivery, where treatment begins without financial hesitation. The Punjab Government continues to encourage residents to enrol for the Sehat Card at designated centres to avail cashless treatment benefits under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.