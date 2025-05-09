Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONS

Punjab Shuts Down Schools, Colleges For 3 Days Amid Rising Border Tensions

The schools of Punjab's several districts will remain shut on Friday (May 9) as the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
Punjab Shuts Down Schools, Colleges For 3 Days Amid Rising Border Tensions Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

India-Pakistan Tensions: The schools in Punjab's several districts will remain shut on Friday after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. 

Blackouts In Punjab

According to ANI, a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar. 

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks."

(with ANI inputs)

