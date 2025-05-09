Punjab Shuts Down Schools, Colleges For 3 Days Amid Rising Border Tensions
The schools of Punjab's several districts will remain shut on Friday (May 9) as the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.
Trending Photos
India-Pakistan Tensions: The schools in Punjab's several districts will remain shut on Friday after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.
Blackouts In Punjab
According to ANI, a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.
In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks."
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv