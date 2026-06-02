Punjab secures top position in school education in India under Bhagwant Mann govt

Punjab is changing, and education is becoming its defining identity. In 2022, the people of Punjab entrusted the Aam Aadmi Party government with the responsibility of transforming the state. According to the latest 2026 Education Quality Report of NITI Aayog, Punjab has secured the top position in school education in the country, surpassing states such as Kerala.

The NITI Aayog report shows that Punjab’s students achieved 82 per cent proficiency in Grade 3 language learning, compared to 75 per cent in Kerala. In mathematics, Punjab scored 78 per cent, while Kerala stood at 70 per cent. In Grade 9 mathematics, Punjab recorded a performance level of 52 per cent, compared to Kerala’s 45 per cent. These figures indicate that foundational learning in Punjab’s government schools has become strong.

Today, electricity is available in 99.9 per cent of Punjab’s government schools. Functional computers are present in 99 per cent of schools. More than 80 per cent of schools have been equipped with smart classrooms.

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Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has transformed education from a government programme into a people’s movement. Teachers have been sent to countries such as Finland and Singapore for advanced training so that Punjab’s children can benefit from the world’s best educational practices. As a result, 786 students from government schools have qualified the JEE Main examination, while 1,284 students have cleared NEET. These achievements prove that talent is not the exclusive preserve of private schools. Given the right opportunities, government school students can become the future of the nation.

The Bhagwant Mann Government has recruited more than 13,000 new teachers and staff members. The English Edge programme is benefiting over 300,000 students, ensuring that Punjab’s children can compete confidently on any global platform. The state has also established 118 state-of-the-art Schools of Eminence, which are set to become a defining feature of Punjab’s educational landscape in the years ahead.

Children enrolling in Punjab’s government schools are gaining access to modern laboratories, digital technology, smart classrooms, and globally competitive learning environments. This is the same vision that strengthens public education systems in developed nations such as the United States, Europe, Australia, and Japan.