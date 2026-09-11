/Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution; 33 lakh cards to reach districts soon

Chandigarh: The distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards is set to gather pace across Punjab, with around 33 lakh cards expected to be available in the districts shortly as the state government moves towards covering all eligible beneficiaries.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said around 31 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards had already reached the districts, while another 2 lakh cards are expected to arrive soon.
To speed up the process, the government has identified around 2,008 villages and wards where more than 400 beneficiaries are eligible for the cards. Dedicated distribution camps will be organised at these locations, allowing beneficiaries to collect their cards closer to home.
Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will be deployed to mobilise beneficiaries and ensure maximum participation.
The camp-based distribution will begin after the formal launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution programme by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The government has set a target of completing distribution at these camps within one week of the launch.
For villages and wards with fewer than 400 eligible beneficiaries, the existing door-to-door distribution system will continue. Cards that remain undelivered after the camps will also be delivered to beneficiaries at their homes through ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators.
To support last-mile delivery, ASHA workers will receive ₹10 for every Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card successfully delivered, while ASHA facilitators will get ₹2 per card. Records of the door-to-door distribution will be maintained, with the concerned health officials responsible for processing the incentive claims.
The government expects the remaining cards to be distributed through the door-to-door mechanism within two weeks after the completion of the camp-based exercise.
The State Health Agency has already supplied the districts with cards and information, education and communication (IEC) material, including card jackets, envelopes and brochures.
Officials have also been directed to closely monitor the distribution exercise and ensure that the prescribed timelines and standard operating procedures are followed.
The Punjab government aims to complete the distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards across the state within the stipulated period, with the focus on ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out.
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