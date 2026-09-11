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  • /Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution; 33 lakh cards to reach districts soon

Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution; 33 lakh cards to reach districts soon

Dedicated camps to be held in 2,008 villages and wards; Punjab targets distribution within two weeks. 

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution; 33 lakh cards to reach districts soon

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Punjab speeds up Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution; 33 lakh cards to reach districts soon
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