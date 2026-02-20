Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora meets industrialist Sajjan Jindal; Rs 1,500 crore investment announced for steel sector in Rajpura

Punjab’s Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, held a significant meeting with leading industrialist Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, in Mumbai today. The meeting, also attended by Amit Dhaka, CEO, Punjab Invest, focused on expanding industrial investments in the state ahead of the upcoming Invest Punjab Summit.

During the meeting, Sajjan Jindal announced an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the steel sector at Rajpura and conveyed the JSW Group’s intent to explore additional investments across its diversified verticals in Punjab. He said that the proposed investment would significantly strengthen the state’s manufacturing base, deepen the steel value chain and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Sajjan Jindal also confirmed his presence at the inaugural session of the Invest Punjab Summit scheduled to be held on 13th March at Plaksha University and appreciated the focused industrial outreach and investor-friendly ecosystem being developed under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Highlighting Punjab’s strong industrial fundamentals, Punjab Industry and Investment Promotion Minister Sanjeev Arora stated, “Punjab offers a strategic location with excellent connectivity to northern markets, a robust MSME ecosystem, skilled manpower and well-developed industrial clusters across sectors such as steel, auto components, textiles, sports goods, food processing and light engineering.” He added, “Punjab has consistently been recognised as a ‘Top Achiever’ in Ease of Doing Business reforms and has put in place a progressive single-window clearance mechanism that ensures time-bound approvals and effective investor facilitation.”

Informing about the upcoming industrial roadmap, Sanjeev Arora said, “The Government of Punjab is in the advanced stages of finalising a new, robust and future-ready Industrial Policy aimed at catalysing next-generation manufacturing and technology-led investments.”

He further stated, “The new policy will provide competitive fiscal incentives, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, sector-specific parks, faster clearances and logistics efficiency, along with strong policy support for sunrise sectors such as defence manufacturing, electric mobility, advanced materials, renewable energy and high-end engineering.”

Emphasising the Punjab's employment vision, he said, “Special focus is being laid on promoting value-added manufacturing, boosting exports and creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab.”

Appreciating the proactive and industry-friendly approach of the Punjab Government, Sajjan Jindal lauded Sanjeev Arora’s efforts to attract fresh investments into the state and acknowledged his commitment to creating a stable and conducive business environment. Encouraged by the state’s policy direction and facilitation approach, he expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities in defence manufacturing, the automobile sector and renewable energy projects in Punjab.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to industry, Sanjeev Arora stated, “The Punjab Government will provide every possible support, handholding and fast-track clearances for the proposed JSW projects.” He added, “Punjab is committed to ensuring reliable power supply, improved logistics infrastructure and a responsive governance framework so that industries can set up and expand with ease.”