Punjab: Teen girl dies by suicide, alleges harassment over unpaid school fees; state Education Minister reacts

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl from Punjab committed suicide after she alleged she faced harassment by the school management over the issue of unpaid fees.

According to a TOI report, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that after a video went viral, a case was registered and a probe was launched into the matter.

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The teen lived with her maternal aunt in order to pursue her studies. The report further mentioned that she allegedly took poison on May 22 and later died.

Before this, the girl recorded a statement from her hospital bed, in which she described what happened.

Meanwhile, TOI further reported that the teenager's family has alleged that the issue occurred over pending school fees of around Rs 20,000.

Furthermore, the top cop has informed that the authorities conducted a post-mortem exam and subsequently the body was handed over to the girl's family.

Punjab Education Minister reacts

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed grief over the incident and said an FIR has been registered. He also assured that strict action has been taken against the school authorities.

"It is very sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide, in which she alleges that the school harassed her. It is due to various reasons like not paying fees or other reasons. Taking it very seriously, we have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide and strictest action has been taken against the school authorities, plus whoever is involved," he said.

#WATCH | Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains says, "It is very sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide, in which she alleges that the school harassed her. It is due to various reasons like not paying fees or other reasons. Taking it very seriously, we have… pic.twitter.com/dkhXzgOawp — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with ANI inputs)

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(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).