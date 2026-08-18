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Punjab to get 1,279 new govt buses, biggest fleet expansion in 20 years led by Bhagwant Mann Govt: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the addition of 1,279 new government buses, including 100 PRTC JUNIOR midi buses, marking the state’s biggest fleet expansion in 20 years.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Punjab to get 1,279 new govt buses, biggest fleet expansion in 20 years led by Bhagwant Mann Govt: Harpal Singh Cheema

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