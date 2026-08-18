/Punjab to get 1,279 new govt buses, biggest fleet expansion in 20 years led by Bhagwant Mann Govt: Harpal Singh Cheema

The Transport Minister said the Bhagwant Mann Government is also strengthening connectivity for NRIs, international flyers, and regular commuters. He stated, “As part of this, we have rolled out 15 premium airport buses, including Volvo coaches from Jalandhar and Ludhiana to Delhi Airport. This has broken the stranglehold of the transport mafia and made travel easier for everyone.”



The review meeting saw the participation of senior officers from the transport department, including Secretary Transport Varun Roojam, Managing Director, PUNBUS, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, PRTC, Manisha Rana, Additional Managing Director, PRTC, Navdeep Kumar, and General Manager, PRTC, Chandigarh, Amanvir Tiwana.