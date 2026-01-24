Punjab Train Blast: RDX used in attempt to blow up train, railway track destroyed

A massive explosion occurred at midnight on Friday in the Sirhind area of ​​Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. The explosion was so intense that the railway tracks were blown to pieces. Sources said that an attempt was made to blow up the train using RDX. In this blast, the engine of a freight train was badly damaged.

According to ANI, police said the blast was very low in intensity and wasn't major. The driver suffered a minor cut on his cheek. The train didn't suffer any major damage. The track didn't suffer any major damage either. Train movement will resume soon.

Watch Video Here:

Explosion reported late night on the railway track in Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib.



Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora said, "There is no need to panic. The Punjab Police are capable. If someone has committed any mischief, action will be taken against them..."

A post by a Punjab Congress leader, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, also surfaced regarding the railway track explosions. Amarinder Singh Raja wrote, "RDX near railway tracks, explosions in public places, these are not ordinary crimes. These are deliberate attempts to destabilise Punjab and spread fear."

Special DGP S.S. Srivastava said, "Adequate security arrangements have been made for 26th January. Proper arrangements are made every year. This time, because of the inputs and a minor incident (in Fatehgarh Sahib), adequate arrangements have been made. The pre-event check-in operation has been on for several days now...There will be even more detailed activities today. On the day of the event, a proper system, which includes naka checking, patrolling, and venue arrangements, will be done..."

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, "An incident occurred early morning today at a railway line (in Fatehgarh Sahib). Looking at that, we have issued a high alert in the city. The entire security force, including all Police officials, is on the field and doing their duty. Nakas have been put up as per the Intelligence. Suspicious vehicles are being checked..."

Earlier, in Gujarat’s Amreli district, a major rail accident was narrowly averted on Thursday evening. An attempt was made to derail the Bhavnagar-Porbandar Passenger train (59560), but the loco pilot's alertness saved the lives of hundreds of passengers. The incident took place near Khijadiya village, between Khijadiya Junction and Chital railway station.

As the train was passing through this section, the loco pilot noticed stones and a cement pole placed on the railway track. Sensing the danger, the loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a halt in time and preventing a major accident.

(With ANI inputs)