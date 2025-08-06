Punjab: Two Killed, Three Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Plant Blast In Mohali

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries on Wednesday after a massive explosion at an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district.

The incident unfolded at 9 AM today at an oxygen cylinder plant located in Industrial Area, Phase 9.

Following the incident, SP City Sirivennela said, "In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3..."

Sirivennela stated that a preliminary investigation is ongoing, and the team is still trying to determine the cause. "There might still be some leakage," he added.

Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur stated that the explosion was initially triggered by the blast of a single oxygen cylinder.

"This morning, we received information about an oxygen cylinder explosion, and on reaching the spot, we found that two people were casualties and some were injured. The injured have been sent to the hospital and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem," she said.

SDM Kaur added, "The explosion was very powerful, where one oxygen cylinder exploded, causing a chain reaction and nearby cylinders also exploded... Two people died and three were injured. Further investigation is underway..."

Further investigation is underway.

A similar incident unfolded earlier this year as well, one person was killed in an explosion near Naushera village in Amritsar district on May 27. The blast occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kambo police station during the early hours of the day, officials said at the time.