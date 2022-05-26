हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PU MET 2022

Punjab University to conduct PU MET 2022 exam on May 28, here’s how to download the admit card

: Punjab University has released the admit cards for the PU Management Entrance Test (PU MET 2022) on Wednesday. The eligible candidates who have registered themselves for PU MET 2022 can now download the PU MET 2022 admit card from the official website: puchd.ac.in. 

Punjab University to conduct PU MET 2022 exam on May 28, here’s how to download the admit card

Chandigarh: Punjab University will hold the PU Management Entrance Test 2022 (MET 2022) on Friday, May 28, 2022. It has released the admit cards for the PU Management Entrance Test (PU MET 2022) on Wednesday. The eligible candidates who have registered themselves for PU MET 2022 can now download the PU MET 2022 admit card from the Punjab University’s official website: puchd.ac.in. 

Remember, the candidates can access the admit cards only through the online process. 

PU MET 2022 exam 

 

The Punjab University will hold the PU Management Entrance Test 2022 (MET 2022) on Friday, May 28, 2022. Candidates need to log in to the PU’s portal using their login credentials for downloading the PU MET admit cards 2022. 

The Punjab University MET 2022 prospectus says, “The PU MET Admit Cards will be issued to the candidates only provisionally, at their sole risk and responsibility subject to the final confirmation of their eligibility at the time of admission. It is further clarified that the candidates shall be taking the test at their own risk and responsibility as far as their eligibility is concerned and the University shall, in no way, be responsible if they are found to be ineligible, later, leading to cancellation of their result or any other consequence(s) emanating from the same.” 

According to the Punjab University, the admission will be made on the basis of the Entrance Test (85% weightage), Group Discussion (7.5% weightage) and Personal Interview (7.5% weightage). The result of the Entrance Test will not be sent to the candidates. The comprehensive result after the Group Discussion and Personal Interview will be notified on the UIAMS notice board as well as the UIAMS website, it added.

Here’s how to download PU MET 2022 exam admit card

 

-Visit the PU MET official website: puchd.ac.in.

-Click on the link that reads ‘PU MET Admit Card’.

-Login using your ID and password

-PU MET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

-Download the admit card and take a printout 

 

