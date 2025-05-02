Punjab Vs Haryana Water Row Explained: Why BBMB Is Causing Water War Between Two States

Amid the rising tension due to water-sharing with Haryana, the Punjab government has heightened security at the Nangal Dam. The conflict, which has been ongoing for days, prompted a meeting in Delhi led by the Union Home Ministry, involving officials from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan to address the situation post-dispute.

What is the root cause of the problem?

A fresh clash erupted between both states after Haryana requested 8,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Dam during a meeting on April 23. Currently, Haryana is receiving 4,000 cusecs of water daily, but it has now demanded an additional 8,500 cusecs. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that he later called Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, citing Haryana's drinking water needs. However, Mann responded that Punjab, already grappling with a water crisis, has no water to spare.

During the meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi, BJP-ruled Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi voted in favour of releasing water to Haryana. While Punjab was left isolated as Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh decided not to vote for either side. The Bhakra and Nangal dams are often considered a single entity, but they are actually separate dams. The Bhakra Dam is located in Himachal Pradesh, while the Nangal Dam is in Punjab. However, they are complementary parts of the same river project.