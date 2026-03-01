Punjab will deliver 100 seats in 2027, marking beginning of end of BJP’s authoritarian rule at Centre: Bhagwant Singh Mann

At the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s mega public rally led by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann declared that the recent court verdict marked a historic victory of truth in Indian politics and affirmed that AAP has emerged stronger as a national force. Launching a direct political challenge, Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that Punjab will deliver 100 seats in 2027 to defeat as authoritarian rule, adding that the victory against such politics will begin from Punjab. “Where Punjab moves, the nation follows,” he said, maintaining that 2027 will mark the beginning of change across the country and that Punjab has never bowed before authoritarianism.

Referring to the withholding of GST dues and the non-release of the ₹1,600 crore flood relief announced for Punjab, he said injustice will be answered through a resounding democratic mandate. He underlined that authoritarian politics cannot suppress Punjab and that from here will begin the march toward national victory, reiterating that this is not a fight for any one individual but a larger battle to safeguard the Constitution and democratic values of India.

Addressing party leaders and supporters via video conferencing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated the entire AAP team on a historic victory of truth in Indian politics following the recent court verdict. He said, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone. The day before yesterday will be remembered as a historic day in Indian politics, a day when truth prevailed. I congratulate the entire AAP team, those who worked behind the scenes and those who worked in the forefront, on this massive victory we have received from the court.”

The Punjab CM reflected on the journey of the party and said, “Whenever any crisis befalls the AAP, the party emerges two or four times stronger. I do not know why, but destiny or God always brings us back to the very tree under which the AAP was born, here at Jantar Mantar. Today’s programme was pre-decided, but we did not know that such a verdict would come from the judge. Today we have an opportunity to tell the entire country that truth remains truth. The biggest advantage of speaking the truth is that you do not have to remember it again. Wherever you speak, you speak the same truth. Those who lie have to remember what they said earlier.”

Taking aim at policy reversals, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “There have been several instances where GST was opposed and later implemented. Many decisions were opposed earlier and later changed. There were statements about rising oil prices. Now prices are even higher, yet it is called a masterstroke. This is the difference between truth and falsehood.”

Recalling the party’s founding principles, he said, “Under this very neem tree, where our foundation was laid, we renew our pledge to transform the politics of this country and infuse honesty into it. Earlier, party manifestos were filled with talk of hatred and religion. Arvind Kejriwal compelled other parties to write about schools, hospitals, electricity, employment, and infrastructure in their manifestos. Otherwise, they only spoke about religion and caste.”

He added, “Arvind Kejriwal is our leader. He has shown that if 140 crore citizens of this country decide to do something, it happens. God stands with those who stand for truth.”

Calling upon AAP karyakartas to spread the message, he added, “We must go across the country and tell our relatives, friends, and acquaintances that this is the victory of truth. We must explain how conspiracies were hatched. When government hospitals improved, pressure came from private interests. When government schools improved and children shifted from private schools, those who benefited from donations felt threatened. When electricity was made free, medicines were made free, infrastructure expanded, and the budget grew from ₹300 crore to ₹60,000 crore, it became difficult for opponents to face elections. So they decided to find some scam and jail Arvind Kejriwal and his team. They jailed everyone.”

Describing the ordeal of repeated court hearings, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “In our country, perhaps punishment is not as harsh as the repeated court dates. Date after date after date is the real punishment.”

He recalled the challenging period when senior leaders were in jail during the Jalandhar by-election. “At that time, the entire think tank of the party was inside jail. Decision-making authority was affected. Yet, with our backup team, we continued. In meetings, Arvind Kejriwal always asked about Punjab. He asked whether free electricity was reaching people, whether irrigation work was progressing, and directed that anyone found corrupt should be sent to jail. Despite the circumstances, we won the Jalandhar by-election and another MP seat by a large margin. That strengthened our resolve.”

Drawing a parallel with the freedom movement, he said, “History repeats itself. When Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh volunteered to court arrest and used the courtroom to present his arguments in English before the media, it gave a boost to the movement. Similarly, even from jail, Arvind Kejriwal sent us messages not to bow down. He said, ‘Bhagwant, do not bow before them. Take action where needed, but do not bend. The Aam Aadmi Party will emerge stronger.’ And that is what has happened. The party has emerged as a national force.”

Sending a message to the central leadership, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Those sitting on the throne must remember they are tenants, not owners. The soil of this country contains the blood of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, and Ashfaqullah Khan. This nation does not belong to anyone’s father.”

He raised concerns over financial allocations to Punjab and said, “Punjab’s ₹8,000 crore RDF has been withheld. GST dues have not been given. When Punjab faced historic floods, only ₹1,600 crore was announced, and not even 16 paise of that has been given so far. Yet they want to fight elections in Punjab.”

Highlighting Punjab’s contribution to the nation, he said, “When the country needed food, Punjabis ushered in the Green Revolution and filled the nation’s granaries. When the country needed freedom, Punjabis gave 90 percent of the sacrifices. Whenever the first bullet is fired at the border, it hits the chest of a Punjabi soldier.”

He asserted, “Punjab will always stand with you. We are in government in Punjab, and in 2027 we will present you with the gift of a resounding mandate by scoring a century with an overwhelming majority. Where Punjab moves, the country follows.”

In a poetic remark on truth, he said, “Those who live in falsehood tell each other to speak the truth, while their house is a marketplace of lies. Truth may have to pay a price, but the sun of truth never remains hidden behind clouds forever. It rises.”

Concluding his address, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “From Punjab, we have come here to give you rock-solid support. Move ahead. We are with you. Punjabis always step forward when the nation faces any crisis. Whether it is an earthquake in Turkey, a tsunami in Sri Lanka, or floods in Nepal, even before aid agencies arrive, the langar of Guru Nanak Dev Ji begins. We stand for the welfare of all. We are people of sacrifice. We salute the manner in which the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji was observed with dedication in Delhi. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to protect Hindu dharma and the honour of Kashmiri Pandits. We will always stand with truth.”

Sharing a few snippets from the rally on X, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today’s massive gathering at Jantar Mantar is clear proof that not only Delhi, but the entire nation stands firmly with its people’s leader, Arvind Kejriwal. The conspiracy through which the BJP attempted to eliminate the AAP using its agencies has now been exposed before the country. Democracy cannot be crushed through pressure and fear. From the soil of Punjab, I want to state unequivocally that wherever there is injustice, we will stand there with strength and resolve. This is not a fight for any one individual; it is a battle to defend the Constitution of India and the democratic values of this nation. The struggle will continue. Inquilab Zindabad.”