Hoshiarpur: Unfurling the national Tricolour in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann coupled the ceremonial occasion with a firm assertion of Punjab’s constitutional rights and a detailed account of his government’s governance record. Recalling Punjab’s unmatched sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle and its continuing role as the country’s Food Bowl and Sword Arm, the Chief Minister said the state has been unjustly denied its rightful capital and a separate High Court since Independence, and made it clear that attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights would not succeed. He underlined that Punjab would continue to pursue legal and constitutional remedies every day to protect its interests.

Linking governance with heritage and faith, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann recalled the historic commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the declaration of Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, and announced that the 650th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji would be celebrated on similar lines through state-level programmes from February 1 this year to February 20, 2027.

Highlighting the direction of governance, the Chief Minister pointed to decisive action against drugs, gangsters and narco-drones under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’, universal healthcare coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, more than 63,000 government jobs provided without bribes, and a sharp reduction in road accident fatalities through the Sadak Surakhiya Force. He also expressed concern over changes to MGNREGA affecting Scheduled Caste and landless families, cited record investments of Rs 1.5 lakh crore generating 5.2 lakh jobs, and announced the Punjab Investment Summit from March 13 to 15.

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Despite the tremendous contribution towards the country and its people, Punjab does not have its own capital. Since Independence, Punjab has been unlawfully deprived of it. To worsen the situation, conspiracies are hatched daily to deprive the state of its capital, Panjab University, waters and other rights. This will never be allowed. Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of Punjab and the state government will make all-out efforts to take back its capital.”

Expressing anguish over the absence of a separate High Court, the Punjab Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that Punjab does not have its own High Court whereas small states in the North East have their own capitals. “In the absence of its own High Court, Punjabis have to suffer a lot due to the huge pendency of cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he said.

Extending heartfelt greetings to all Punjabis and citizens across the country, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann paid homage to thousands of patriotic freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

Saluting the brave soldiers of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the Chief Minister recalled their stellar role in safeguarding the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. “On this day in 1950, the Constitution of the country came into force. This is a very special day for all Indians. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that we are proud citizens of the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

On the sacred occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann bowed in reverence to the invaluable contribution of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in framing the Constitution. He said Punjabis take pride in the fact that the maximum sacrifices in the freedom struggle were made by Punjabi warriors. “The inspiration to stand firm against tyranny, injustice and oppression is ingrained in every Punjabi from the teachings of our revered Gurus,” he said.

Recalling historic movements, the Chief Minister said freedom movements such as the Kuka Movement, Babbar Akali Movement, Ghadar Movement, Komagata Maru incident and Pagri Sambhal Jatta were led by Punjabis. “National heroes like Baba Maharaj Singh, Baba Ram Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Diwan Singh Kalepani and hundreds of others laid down their lives for the freedom of India,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjabis have made an exemplary contribution to the nation’s progress and have always been at the forefront in safeguarding the country and making it self-reliant in food production.

Highlighting the role of farmers, the Chief Minister said Punjab’s farmers are the nation’s food providers whose hard work and resilience ensure that no one sleeps hungry. “Punjab contributes more than 60 percent to the nation’s food reserves. Even during last year’s devastating floods, Punjab’s farmers contributed 156 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the central pool,” he said, adding that because of the contribution of Punjab’s farmers and soldiers, the state is aptly called the “Food Bowl and Sword Arm of the Nation.”

Paying tribute to those who helped the state recover from floods, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said he salutes all valiant heroes who put Punjab back on track despite heavy floods. “Despite such a huge natural catastrophe, the state was on its feet within a few hours,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that for the sake of the country, Punjab has sacrificed its fertile land and water resources, which are its only available natural resources. “Despite the greatest sacrifices, Punjab continues to face injustice and discrimination and is being forced to wage legal, legislative and administrative battles to secure its rights,” he said.

Stating that Punjab is being meted out step-motherly treatment, Bhagwant Singh Mann said conspiracies are being hatched to snatch its rights. “An attempt was made to curtail Punjab’s legal rights over BBMB and waters, but the state government did not allow it to succeed,” he said.

Expressing concern over changes in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Chief Minister said the Centre has renamed and altered the structure of the scheme, which will snatch livelihoods from Scheduled Caste workers, women and landless families. “Punjab has the highest proportion of Scheduled Caste population in the country. This new law will prove disastrous for the SC community,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that at present 19.85 lakh families are registered as MGNREGA workers in Punjab, out of which 12.65 lakh belong to the Scheduled Caste community. “The state government is fighting this war against the Centre through legislation and courts,” he said.

He also said that the Centre has withheld Rural Development Fund (RDF) funds meant for rural development despite the clear demarcation of Centre–State rights in the Constitution.

Asserting Punjab’s resolve, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab has to fight every day to get its rights from the Centre. Let me make it very clear that Punjabis have never bowed down, and they never will in the future.”

Warning divisive forces, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said false propaganda is being spread to divide Punjabis, but the state government will never allow such designs to succeed. He issued a stern warning to gangsters and their sympathisers trying to disturb peace to abandon the path of crime or be ready to face consequences. “A crackdown against gangsters, ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’ is underway. Their supporters will also not be spared. No leniency will be shown to lawbreakers. Peace, unity and brotherhood will be maintained at all costs, and the state government is duty-bound to ensure this,” he said.

Listing initiatives taken by the Punjab Government over the last four years, the Chief Minister said the Punjab government is committed to delivering governance that fulfils the dreams of martyrs.

He said an all-out war against drugs has been launched under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, under which drug supply chains were snapped, traffickers jailed, their properties demolished, and victims treated and rehabilitated. “Anti-drone technology has been installed along the 532-kilometre-long international border. So far, 498 drone activities have been detected and 256 drones seized,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the second phase of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ has begun and citizens can join it by giving a missed call at 98991-00002. He said village and ward-level defence committees have been formed, recovered addicts are being honoured as heroes, skill training is being provided for rehabilitation, and 3,083 rural sports grounds are being developed. He said to wean youth away from drugs, ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ have been organised with participation from three generations.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted that the 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom day) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was commemorated in an unprecedented and historic manner across the state. He said that Rs 20 crore has been spent on the construction of the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at Sri Anandpur Sahib. The Chief Minister said Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo have been declared holy cities, while the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme enables devotees to visit religious places free of cost.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further announced that, on similar lines, the 650th Parkash Parv (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, falling on February 1, will be celebrated on a grand scale, with programmes and events to be organised from February 1 this year and continuing in a sustained manner up to 2027, ensuring a befitting and comprehensive commemoration of Guru Ravidas Ji’s legacy.

Highlighting healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for all 65 lakh families. “Income conditions have been removed. Government employees and pensioners have also been included. Punjab has become the first state to provide free healthcare to all citizens,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics are providing free treatment daily and the number will soon touch 1,000.

On employment, he said 63,027 government jobs have been given transparently without bribe or recommendation. He said 90 percent households are receiving free electricity and for the first time in Punjab’s history, more than eight hours of uninterrupted daytime power is being supplied to farm tubewells during the paddy season, allowing farmers to have meals at home.

The Chief Minister said 6,900 kilometres long 18,349 watercourses have been revived, Rs 2,300 crore is being spent on the Malwa canal, the first canal constructed after Independence.

On education, the Chief Minister said 118 Schools of Eminence have been established, teachers have been sent for training in Finland, Singapore and Ahmedabad, bus services for girl students are benefitting over 10,000 girls, Punjab topped the National Achievement Survey by surpassing Kerala, and government school students cleared JEE and NEET in large numbers.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been attracted since 2022, generating 5.2 lakh jobs. He announced that the Punjab Investment Summit will be held from March 13 to 15.

He said Punjab offers the highest sugarcane price in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, stubble burning incidents have reduced by 53 percent, and closure of 21 toll plazas has saved Rs 67.7 lakh daily for citizens.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government provides Rs 1 crore honorarium to the families of defence personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and Rs 2 crore honorarium to the families of police personnel in case of losing their lives during duty.

Highlighting the Sadak Surakhiya Force, the Chief Minister said it is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. “Since its launch in February last year, road accident fatalities have reduced by more than 48 percent. The force is deployed along 4,200 kilometres of highways and also acts as a deterrent against traffic violations,” he said.

He said village ponds have been cleaned, libraries built, 49,000 kilometres of rural roads upgraded, 1,600 bus permits issued to youth, the Easy Registry scheme introduced, and a Rs 148 crore memorial is being built at Khural Garh associated with Sri Guru Ravidas Ji.

Praising Hoshiarpur district, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said it is Punjab’s most educated district, tops in gender ratio, excels in athletics and football, and Mahilpur is globally known as a football nursery. He said work on the medical college in Hoshiarpur will begin soon and released posters for the Nature Fest to be held in February.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inspects parade, witnesses cultural performances and felicitates achievers at Republic Day celebrations

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the parade led by Parade Commander Dhirendra Verma, IPS, and Assistant Parade Commander Ramanpreet Singh Gill, and took salute from contingents of Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, PESCO, NCC, Boy Scouts, Police Cadets, Girl Guides and the Punjab Police Brass Band.

Tent pegging by the PAP Jalandhar team and a colourful cultural programme including Bhangra, Giddha, group dance, PT show and group singing by school students were also presented.

The Chief Minister felicitated freedom fighters and their kin, distributed tricycles to the physically challenged and sewing machines to needy women. Tableaux depicting the development of the state and district administration were also showcased.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also felicitated officers, officials, participants and citizens from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution to society during the Republic Day celebrations.