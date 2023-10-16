NEW DELHI: Amid a row over no Guard of Honour at the funeral of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, the Indian Army has issued a statement addressing the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate passing of the soldier from Punjab. In its statement, the Indian Army shed light on the reason why military honours were not accorded during his funeral. The Army revealed that Singh tragically took his own life while on sentry duty, resulting in the absence of military honours as per the established rules which withhold such honours for self-inflicted injuries.

The Army emphasized its commitment to treating all soldiers equally, irrespective of whether they joined the force before or after the initiation of the Agnipath scheme. Clarifying allegations that the lack of military honours was linked to Singh's association with Agniveer, the Army provided an accurate account of the events leading to Singh's passing. He lost his life due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury while on duty in the Rajouri sector, an event deeply regretted by the Army and a significant loss for both his family and the force.

"It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh had shot himself," the Army said on Sunday. "Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols," read a statement by the army.

Following medico-legal procedures, Singh's mortal remains were respectfully transported to his hometown under Army arrangements, accompanied by an escort party, for the last rites. The Army outlined its policy, reiterating that deaths resulting from suicide or self-inflicted injuries, regardless of entry type, do not warrant military funerals based on the Army Order of 1967. However, the Armed Forces ensure these cases receive the appropriate respect and empathize with the affected families.

The Army shared data indicating an unfortunate yearly loss of soldiers due to suicide or self-inflicted injuries, emphasizing that the policy has been consistently upheld without discrimination since 2001. The Army further highlighted the provision of financial assistance and relief to the affected families for conducting funerals, acknowledging the weight of such losses on both the families and the armed forces as a whole.

In a plea to society, the Army urged the upholding of respect, privacy, and dignity of the grieving family during these challenging times. The statement underscored the Armed Forces' commitment to adhering to established policies and protocols, seeking the support of all sections of society as they navigate these sensitive situations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated whatever the Army policy, his government's policy will remain the same for a martyr and it will give Rs 1 crore to the family of the soldier.

Amritpal Singh had served with his unit, 10 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir when he died of a gunshot wound to the head on October 10. The absence of a military guard of honour for Agniveer Amritpal Singh’s funeral in his native village of Kotli Kalan in the Mansa district of Punjab on October 13 attracted criticism from the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and others.