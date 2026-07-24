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  • /Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana eases cancer treatment costs for over 8,000 patients

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana eases cancer treatment costs for over 8,000 patients

According to figures shared by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, 8,069 cancer patients received cashless treatment under the scheme up to July 18, 2026, with the government spending ₹20.22 crore on their care.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana eases cancer treatment costs for over 8,000 patients
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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