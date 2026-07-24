The age profile of beneficiaries also tells an important story. Cancer is often associated with old age, but the data shows that a large share of patients are in their working years. Of the patients treated under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, 4,285 were between 36 and 60 years of age, making them the largest group. Another 3,376 patients were above 60 years, while 399 beneficiaries were aged 17–35 years and nine were below 17.