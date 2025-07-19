A 16-year-old girl was set ablaze by miscreants under Balanda police station in Nimapada block of Puri, Odisha, according to ANI, an official informed on Saturday. The victim has suffered severe burn injuries and was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for treatment.

Speaking with ANI, Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana has assured that the administration will provide financial assistance for the treatment of the minor girl and added that the police will take necessary actions.

“We received information about an unfortunate incident under Balanda PS in Nimapada block, where a 16-year-old girl was set ablaze. She has suffered burn injuries. We contacted AIIMS, and trauma and emergency care arrangements have been made,” Puri DM said.

"Police and District Administration have taken this matter very seriously. Senior officials have been sent to the spot. All kinds of financial assistance that would be required will be borne by the District Administration and the Government. We hope and pray that she recovers soon. Police will take all necessary actions," he added.

Odisha Deputy CM Reacts

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has expressed shock over the incident and assured that strict punishment will be taken against the perpetrators.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear the news that some miscreants poured petrol on the road and set fire to a fifteen-year-old girl in the Balanga area. She has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All medical expenses will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strict action," she said.

“Even today, a girl was set on fire in the constituency of Deputy CM Pravati Parida. Three men set her ablaze in broad daylight. Imagine the condition in Odisha today...The law and order in Odisha is really bad for women. We are holding a strike in front of the Women's Commission's office today because it has been more than a year, but the Body's Commissioner is lying vacant,” said BJD leader Ipsita Sahoo.

Odisha Self-Immolation Case

This incident of a minor girl being set on fire comes after a 20-year-old girl attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 percent burn injuries, and later succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. She had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.

Earlier, a fact-finding team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) had reached Balasore to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student.

(with ANI inputs)