Puri Girl Who Was Set Ablaze On July 19, Dies At AIIMS Delhi; Odisha CM Expresses Condolences

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri district, who was allegedly set ablaze by three unidentified men, succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed on Saturday.

Chief Minister Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the girl's death. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from the Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also expressed her condolences over the teen’s demise.

“Following an unexpected and unfortunate incident, the victim from Balangir, who was under treatment at Delhi AIIMS, has passed away. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I express my condolences to her family in this sorrowful situation. Despite all efforts by the medical team and the government, we are deeply saddened that she could not be saved,” she wrote on X.

The tragic incident occurred on July 19, when the girl was reportedly returning home after visiting a friend. She was abducted by three assailants near the banks of the Bhargavi River in Puri. The miscreants took her to a secluded location, doused her with a flammable substance, and set her on fire.

The girl, suffering from severe burns, managed to run to a nearby house. Locals came to her aid, alerted her family, and rushed her to a local hospital. Given the critical nature of her injuries — with over 70 per cent burns — she was airlifted to New Delhi the following day and admitted to the Burn ICU of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at AIIMS on July 20.

Doctors at AIIMS had earlier reported that she was conscious, oriented, and stable, though dependent on oxygen support. She also underwent a skin grafting procedure as part of her treatment. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, she passed away on Friday night.

The brutal nature of the attack has sparked outrage across the state. Police have launched an intensive investigation to arrest the perpetrators. So far, no arrests have been made.