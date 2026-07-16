/Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief; urges Odisha govt to ensure safety of devotees

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has expressed grief over the death and injuries in a stampede-like situation during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri on Thursday. Patnaik also urged the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi-led BJP government to ensure the safety of devotees by properly managing the crowd. He urged the Odisha government to remain vigilant and ensure such incidents do not recur.
Taking to his X handle, BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives among devotees in the stampede at Badadanda during Rath Yatra. I pray for the eternal peace of the souls of the devotees who have lost their lives and for the swift recovery of the more than a hundred injured devotees. In this hour of grief, all workers of the Biju Janata Dal will extend their full cooperation to provide assistance to everyone. I hope that the state government will ensure the convenience and safety of the devotees by properly managing the crowds."
Odisha Police shared an updated status saying that the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services has safely rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since this morning. "The rescued devotees were immediately provided with first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further medical care," it said.
Issues like fainting are common during the heavy rush during Rath Yatra. "A devotee who appeared to have fainted was promptly attended to and taken for medical treatment amid the large gathering at the Rath Jatra 2026. Extensive security and crowd management arrangements are in place to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of the sacred procession," said the Police.
Opposition BJP said in a press statement said that the unfortunate incident during this year's Rath Yatra has deeply saddened and shocked devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world. Referring to media reports, it claimed that one devotee lost his life during the Rath Yatra, while more than 150 devotees sustained injuries due to crowd-related incidents and other mishaps.
A stampede-like situation reportedly arose on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) during Lord Jagannath's chariot procession, resulting in the tragic death of one devotee. Over 100 devotees are said to be injured.
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