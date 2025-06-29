Puri Stampede: Rs 25 Lakh Aid For Victims' Families, 2 Officials Suspended; Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences

Puri Stampede: Following the tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced Rs. 25 lakh in financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives. Furthermore, Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended, following the incident in which at least three people died and several were injured.

The mishap occurred early morning on Sunday near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

According to a post on X by the Odisha CMO, the incident occurred during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate demise of three devotees.

Probe On

The Chief Minister has also ordered a detailed administrative inquiry into the incident to be conducted under the supervision of the Development Commissioner. He also directed the transfer of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP). Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, and Pinak Mishra as the new SP.

CM Seeks Forgiveness

Earlier on Sunday, CM Majhi apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri,

He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

ଶରଧାବାଲିରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଉତ୍କଣ୍ଠା ଜନିତ ଠେଲାପେଲା କାରଣରୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଅଘଟଣ ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଭାବେ ମୁଁ ଏବଂ ମୋ ସରକାର ସମସ୍ତ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ କ୍ଷମା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛୁ। ଯେଉଁ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କର ଜୀବନଦୀପ ଶରଧାବାଲିରେ ଲିଭିଯାଇଛି ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 29, 2025

Rahul Gandhi's Condolences

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives and appealed to the state government to expedite relief efforts.

"The stampede incident during the Rath Yatra in Puri is extremely tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," he wrote.

"I appeal to the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts and urge Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in this regard," the Congress leader added.

"This tragedy is a serious warning – for such large events, security arrangements and crowd management preparations must be taken seriously and thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and no lapses in this responsibility are acceptable," he continued.

पुरी में रथ यात्रा के दौरान हुई भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना और घायल श्रद्धालुओं के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



ओडिशा सरकार से अपील है कि राहत कार्यों में तेजी लाए और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से आग्रह है कि वो इसमें हर संभव मदद… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2025

During the annual Rath Yatra, a crowd of devotees pulls the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple, as per ANI.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra began on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)