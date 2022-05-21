हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hans Raj

Purported video of HP Assembly Deputy Speaker slapping student emerges - Watch

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, later, shared a video of the boy's father claiming that his actions were misunderstood as a slap.

Purported video of HP Assembly Deputy Speaker slapping student emerges - Watch
Pic Credit: File Photo

Shimla: A purported video showing Himachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Hans Raj slapping a school student in Chamba district has surfaced on social media. However, the child's father, Riaz Mohammad, downplayed the incident that took place on Thursday, saying the deputy speaker's hand had brushed against his son while he was trying to make him understand something.

In the clip, Hans Raj can be seen talking to the students of a government school in his assembly segment Churah when one of them started laughing. The deputy speaker was then seen slapping the boy.

 

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh termed the incident "unfortunate and unacceptable".

 

The student's father, in a video shared on Facebook, said Hans Raj had "just touched" his son and some mischievous elements shot a video and circulated it on the internet, he said.
Mohammad's video was shared by Hans Raj on his Facebook page. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hans RajHans Raj slapping incidentHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Hans Raj
Next
Story

Amid speculations of Cabinet rejig, Karnataka CM talks to Amit Shah over phone in Delhi

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Namaste India: Heat is wreaking havoc in pakistan