'Pushkar, flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai...': Rajnath Singh's filmy praise for Uttarakhand CM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today made a cinematic reference while campaigning for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, quoting a popular dialogue from recent South hit Pushpa. "Hamara Pushkar, flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai (Our Pushkar is fire and flower both)," Rajnath Singh said during a campaign in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

Singh also said Pushkar Dhami will "neither stop nor bow" despite his simple and gentle nature. This Pushkar Dhami will neither stop nor bow.

"उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री सरल हैं, सौम्य भी हैं और नाम भी पुष्कर है। आजकल एक फ़िल्म की चर्चा खूब हो रही है। फ़िल्म का नाम है पुष्पा।

पुष्कर सुनकर कांग्रेस उनको केवल फ़्लॉवर समझ रही है। अपना पुष्कर फ़्लावर भी है और फ़ायर भी। यह पुष्कर धामी न रुकेगा न झुकेगा।" pic.twitter.com/TAGSixinmO — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) February 8, 2022

"The Union Minister lauded Dhami for exemplary development in Uttarakhand in a very short time and mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has passed Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of the state in only one year.

He also hit out at the Congress party for targeting BJP for changing three Chief Ministers in Uttarakhand in five years, saying "it is our decision whom we keep in the post of Chief Minister".

"BJP is an ideological party. Here prominence is given to ideology, not to individuality. We have declared our CM face as Pushkar Singh Dhami. However, Congress is still not able to declare CM candidate in Uttarakhand. The spark is smoldering inside the Congress," said the Minister.

Singh said the BJP is talking about "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" while other parties including Congress are fighting elections with the help of "Ghar Ka Saath, own development, distrust of all and single effort".

"Whereas Congress neither has a leader nor intention nor any slogan. Congress looted the country, looted the state. BJP won`t let you loot anymore. Their words are false, every promise is false. BJP won`t give up any more," said Singh.