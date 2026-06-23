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  • /Pilgrim convenience top priority during Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra: CM Dhami

Pilgrim convenience top priority during Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations during a high-level meeting and urged visitors to ignore rumours. 

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Pilgrim convenience top priority during Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra: CM Dhami
Image Credit: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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