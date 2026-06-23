/Pilgrim convenience top priority during Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says pilgrim convenience is the top priority during the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra. He urges visitors to ignore rumours and warns of legal action against misinformation.
The Uttarakhand government has said that ensuring the comfort and convenience of pilgrims remains its top priority during the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations during a high-level meeting and urged visitors to ignore rumours. He also assured that action is being taken in recent incidents while maintaining peace and harmony.
During a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to give special attention to the comfort and convenience of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra.
Chief Minister Dhami said all pilgrims and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcomed to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He described Uttarakhand as a priceless land of faith, culture, and natural beauty.
CM Dhami appealed to visitors to enjoy their journey in the peaceful atmosphere of the state and not pay attention to rumours or misleading information.
The Chief Minister said the state government, administration, and police are examining all aspects of the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu.
He said action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation. Strict action will continue against anyone found responsible based on established facts.
CM Dhami said both the Char Dham Yatra and the Hemkund Sahib Yatra are being conducted smoothly.
According to the Chief Minister, more than 40 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year. He also noted that the number of pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib during the initial phase of the pilgrimage is around 25,000 higher than during the same period last year.
Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand is home to three major Sikh religious sites, Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib, and Nanakmatta Sahib.
He said these sacred places attract a large number of devotees every year. Respect for all communities, he added, is an important part of the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.
Referring to the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God), CM Dhami said every visitor to the state is welcomed and treated with respect.
The Chief Minister appealed to people spreading misleading information on social media not to create divisions in society.
He said people from all faiths have contributed to the country's development by living and working together. He also made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading misleading or inflammatory content.
CM Dhami said all religious places are centres of faith, devotion, and inspiration that provide positive guidance to society.
He stated that the state government will not tolerate any act that harms a person's dignity or hurts any religion or faith in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He added that all issues can be resolved through dialogue, goodwill, and a harmonious environment.
The meeting was attended by Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi, Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Chairman Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Additional Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, DG Intelligence and Security Abhinav Kumar, IG Riddhim Agarwal, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, and Additional Secretary Tripti Bhatt.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.