Pushpak Express Accident Live: 11 Passengers Dead After Being Hit By Karnataka Express

Pushpak Express Accident: In a tragic accident, at least 11 people lost their lives after stepping onto the tracks and being struck by an oncoming train in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. According to Central Railway officials, the incident occurred near Pardhade station, close to Pachora, when the Pushpak Express came to an unscheduled halt around 5 p.m. following a chain pull triggered by rumors of a fire onboard. The Indian Railways has issued a helpline number from Lucknow Jn station and the number is 8957409292.

Pachora, located over 400 km from Mumbai, became the site of the tragedy when some passengers of the halted Pushpak Express disembarked onto the tracks and were hit by the Karnataka Express traveling in the opposite direction. Central Railway's chief spokesperson, Swapnil Nila, confirmed the incident.

An emergency relief train has been dispatched from Bhusawal, and Central Railway is making every possible effort to provide medical assistance to the injured passengers.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either `hot axle' or `brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down on the tracks. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing on the adjoining track," a senior railway official told PTI. "Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident. He has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured, also condoled the demise of passengers, said Uttar Pradesh CMO.

