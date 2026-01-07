'Put Pressure And They Run Away': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, RSS

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP and the RSS, alleging that they give in easily under pressure and lack the courage to stand up to powerful countries.

Citing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress has a history of standing strong against global powers, adding that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru never bowed to pressure.

“I now know the BJP and RSS people very well. Put a little pressure on them, give them a slight push, and they run away in fear. Just like that—Trump made a gesture from over there, picked up the phone and said, ‘Modi ji, what are you doing?’ And Narendra Modi surrendered, saying ‘yes sir,’ and followed Trump’s signal," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said, "You may remember a time when there was no phone call. The Seventh Fleet had arrived during the 1971 war. The Seventh Fleet came, weapons arrived, an aircraft carrier came. Indira Gandhi said, ‘I will do what I have to do.’ That is the difference. This is their character. All of them are like this. Since the time of Independence, they have had a habit of writing surrender letters. The moment even a little pressure is applied, they say, ‘Here, take it.’ That is their character. The Congress party does not surrender. Gandhi ji, Jawaharlal Nehru, these were not people who surrendered. They were people who stood up to superpowers."

Gandhi’s comments came a day after US President Donald Trump, speaking at a House GOP members’ retreat, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought a meeting with him. Quoting himself, Trump said Modi had requested an audience, remarking, “Prime Minister Modi came to see me… ‘Sir, may I see you please?'"

Owaisi Slams BJP Over Trump's Remark

Sharing a similar sentiment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the silence of BJP leaders following Trump's remarks, alleging that they were afraid to respond. Owaisi said that despite the US president's repeated statements, the BJP has failed to take a stand.

His comments followed Trump’s remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One earlier this week, where he said India needed to keep him “happy” over the issue of Russian oil imports. Trump praised Prime Minister Modi while suggesting that India had acted to ease tensions by reducing such purchases.

Owaisi criticised the BJP for not reacting publicly, saying party leaders go quiet whenever Trump’s name comes up and have remained silent for over a day. He urged them to speak out instead of avoiding the issue.

Trump's 50% Tariff

Trump has imposed tariffs amounting to 50 per cent on Indian exports, including a 25 per cent duty linked to India’s imports of Russian oil. He later said that while his relationship with Modi remained good, India was facing higher tariffs and had since cut back significantly on oil imports.

The tariff measures, introduced in August, have led to several rounds of trade discussions and multiple conversations between the two leaders. However, a bilateral trade agreement has yet to be finalised.