Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to reach New Delhi this evening for the crucial two-day 23rd India-Russia Annual Strategic Summit. He would be joined by his personal state car—the imposing Aurus Senat Limousine—a fully customised and bespoke car which is also known as a "fortress on wheels."

The heavily armoured vehicle from Russia will be a focus of this parade of leaders, representing security and Russian engineering prowess as the leaders prepare for talks on defense and trade.

Aurus Senat Limousine of President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/7k2dUro8jh — Leandro Romao (@leandroOnX) May 5, 2025

The Aurus Senat: Russia's Homegrown Luxury Tank

The Aurus Senat is Russia's official presidential state car, developed under the government-backed 'Kortezh' project. It is often compared with the Rolls-Royce Phantom for its imposing luxury styling.

Manufacturer: Built by Aurus Motors of Moscow, which was established in 2018 upon the orders of President Putin as part of an effort to develop a state car for the domestic market, replacing the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman.

Armour and Protection: The Senat is designed and manufactured to provide protection at the highest level. It boasts an advanced level of ballistic defense at VR8/VR10, with its body and 6 cm-thick windows being fully bulletproof. It is also designed to resist grenade blasts to the underbody and withstand chemical attacks through its built-in air filtration system.

Performance: The armoured limo tips the scales at a shade over 6,200 kg, but under the bonnet lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 housing a hybrid system churning 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque. There's also an 850-bhp V12 option that's available for non-armoured versions.

Luxury Interiors: The cabin has been designed as a secure private lounge, featuring premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, high-end wooden trims, and sophisticated rear-cabin entertainment and comfort controls, including massage and cooling seats.

The Modi-Putin 'Car Diplomacy' Connection

This is not the first time the Aurus Senat has featured centrally in the context of the relationship between the two leaders.

The rare photo-op of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin riding on the backseat of an Aurus Senat was captured this August at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, China.

Further, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that both the leaders remained inside the car for almost 50 minutes, having private talks, and thus the car provided a confidential meeting ground.

Summit Focus: Su-57 Fighter Jets And Trade Tensions

The visit by Putin has been viewed as important, especially considering India's continuing strategic balancing act between Moscow and Washington.

Defence and Fighter Jets: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the likely supply of the advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet and the S-500 air defence system to India will be high on the agenda. Discussions are also likely to cover the delayed delivery of the remaining S-400 missile systems.

Trade and Energy: The bilateral trade, largely driven by Russian oil sales, has surged to nearly $70 billion. The leaders will discuss efforts to achieve a $100 billion trade target by 2030, besides exploring alternative payment mechanisms, including linking RuPay with Russia's Mir network, to circumvent Western sanctions.

Itinerary: After a private dinner hosted by PM Modi shortly after his arrival, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome on Friday and attend the summit talks at Hyderabad House. A meeting with President Droupadi Murmu also awaits him.

