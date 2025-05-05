Advertisement
Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Call With PM Modi, Pledges Russia's Support In India's Fight Against Terrorism

MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, informed on X about the conversation between the two leaders and added that the Russian President emphasised that the perpetrators of the attack and their backers should be brought to justice.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and extended condolences for the loss of 26 lives.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, informed on the social media platform X about the conversation between the two leaders and added that the Russian President emphasised that the perpetrators of the attack and their backers should be brought to justice.

"President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," Jaiswal wrote. 

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," he continued. 

Pahalgam Terror Attack And India's Measures

After the bloodbath that went down in Pahalgam, the Ministry of External Affairs announced a series of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

A day after the attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had informed that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon five key decisions, including declaring the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, Persona Non Grata. 

