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Putin-Doval ‘spy salute’ at BRICS: Intelligence connection behind a viral moment

The moment came when Putin was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to Modi, the Russian President noticed Doval standing behind him. Putin smiled and raised his hand in a brief gesture of greeting towards the NSA, while Doval also smiled.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
Putin-Doval ‘spy salute’ at BRICS: Intelligence connection behind a viral moment

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Putin-Doval ‘spy salute’ at BRICS: Intelligence connection behind a viral moment
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