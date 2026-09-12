/Putin-Doval ‘spy salute’ at BRICS: Intelligence connection behind a viral moment

A brief gesture between Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi has drawn attention, with the moment being described on social media as a ‘spy-to-spy salute’.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the interaction, Doval's long association with India's intelligence establishment, and his presence alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during key bilateral meetings at the summit.
The moment came when Putin was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to Modi, the Russian President noticed Doval standing behind him. Putin smiled and raised his hand in a brief gesture of greeting towards the NSA, while Doval also smiled.
The two-second exchange quickly became a talking point, with social media users referring to it as an ‘intelligence brotherhood’ between two men who have backgrounds in intelligence services.
Putin spent 16 years working with the Soviet Union's intelligence agency, the KGB, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Doval, meanwhile, served in India's Intelligence Bureau for 33 years. He also spent seven years in Lahore, Pakistan, working undercover as an agent.
While Putin went on to become Russia's President, Doval became India's National Security Adviser and one of the key figures involved in the country's strategic and security matters.
The DNA analysis highlighted three similarities often drawn between the two: their focus on reading body language, their belief in hard power, and their strong nationalist outlook.
The connection between Putin and Doval is not limited to their brief exchange at the BRICS Summit. Doval has met the Russian President on several occasions, including during periods of major international tensions.
In August 2025, Doval travelled to Russia and held discussions with Putin on several sensitive issues.
In September 2024, during the BRICS security chiefs' meeting in St Petersburg, Putin held a one-on-one meeting with Doval.
Earlier, in February 2023, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Doval visited Moscow, where Putin received him at the Kremlin.
The repeated high-level meetings have added to the perception of a direct channel between the two officials on strategic and security matters.
Doval was also a constant presence alongside Prime Minister Modi throughout the BRICS Summit.
He was present during PM Modi's bilateral meetings with the leaders of Russia, China, the UAE and Iran. He also sat alongside the Prime Minister when Modi addressed the heads of BRICS countries.
Although BRICS is primarily an economic grouping, the summit also provides a platform for discussions on wider geopolitical and diplomatic issues.
Doval's role during such engagements is particularly important as he advises the Prime Minister on security concerns, strategic interests and geopolitical developments.
The DNA analysis described him as a ‘human radar’ who assesses the intentions behind discussions and looks for potential risks to India's interests during international negotiations.
The DNA episode also examined another incident involving Putin's security team.
After meeting PM Modi, Putin interacted with the Russian press. A Russian security agent standing behind the President was seen scanning the room.
At one point, the agent appeared to notice unusual movement. He covered his mouth with his left hand and used his right hand to press a button on a device concealed under his sleeve before passing information to another agent.
The analysis noted that such security personnel are trained to communicate discreetly, making it difficult for others to read their lips or understand what is being conveyed.
The incident was presented alongside the Putin-Doval exchange as another example of the discreet communication and security practices associated with intelligence work.
The brief gesture between Putin and Doval may have lasted only seconds, but it has become one of the talking points from the BRICS Summit, highlighting the long-standing strategic engagement between India and Russia.
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