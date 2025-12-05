Putin In India: PM Modi Shares Economic Cooperation Plan 2030 | Key Points

Putin In India: Russian President Vladimir Putin is on his first visit to India in four years. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi, following his ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Putin had arrived in Delhi on Thursday, and PM Modi broke the protocol to welcome him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Russian President Putin with a hug.

Both leaders also shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi, where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

India-Russia Joint Statement

In a joint statement with Putin, PM Modi lauded the Russian President's visionary leadership in deepening the India-Russia ties and said that despite global challenges, the friendship has remained steadfast.

1- He announced that the countries have discussed an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. Amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time. The relationship that stands on mutual respect and deep trust has always stood the test of time, " PM Modi said.

2- The Prime Minister also shared that India and Russia have reached an understanding 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030, and this will diversify, balance, and make trade and investment sustainable.

3- PM Modi expressed optimism for the India-Russia Business Forum, which is scheduled to take place later today to serve as a platform for further strengthening the business ties between the two countries.

"It will open new doors to export, co-production and co-innovation. Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union".

4- "25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation of the India-Russia strategic partnership. 15 years ago, our relationship was lifted to special and priveleged strategic partnership. He has consistently nurtured the relationship in the last 25 years," PM Modi said.

5- PM Modi underlined India-Russia cooperation on energy and said that the two countries would continue this, while expanding to areas like critical minerals.

Putin will attend an India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banquet thrown by President Droupadi Murmu in his honour. The Russian President is scheduled to depart the country late this evening.

