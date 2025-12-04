Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fighters & Sanctions Workarounds | Know Itinerary

Putin India visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a two-day visit to India on Thursday with a private dinner in New Delhi, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host just hours after he lands.

The visit comes as part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and amidst ongoing pressure due to punitive sanctions imposed by the United States on India over its defense ties with Russia. The high-level talks are expected to focus on deepening defence ties, trade, and energy cooperation.

Summit Agenda And Key Focus Areas

The annual summit talks between PM Modi and President Putin are scheduled for this Friday, December 5. This will be Putin's first visit to India since the conflict began in Ukraine.

Deepening Defence Cooperation

Key Deals: Ahead of the visit, Russia approved a key defence deal with New Delhi.

Su-57 Fighters: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the two sides could discuss the possible supply of Russia's advanced Su-57 fighter jets since India is in the process of seeking fifth-generation aircraft.

Insulating Trade From Sanctions

Impact of US Sanctions: A plan to insulate India-Russia trade from US sanctions will be a priority discussion point.

Trade Deficit: New Delhi is likely to insist on finding ways for reducing the growing trade deficit, which has skyrocketed as a result of India's massive buying of crude oil from Russia. The repercussions of US sanctions on that oil trade are also likely to be a point of discussion.

Energy And Economic Ties

Nuclear Energy Offer: An offer from Russia concerning small modular reactors on nuclear energy is on the agenda.

Smoothening migration: One of the agreements that is expected to facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia.

Eurasian Free Trade: There is also likely to be a discussion on New Delhi's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Itinerary and Diplomatic Engagements

President Putin is expected to land in New Delhi around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

Thursday Evening: PM Modi will host a private dinner for President Putin, returning hospitality after his visit to Moscow last year.

Friday: Putin will be given a ceremonial welcome before the summit talks at Hyderabad House.

He is also likely to visit Rajghat in the morning. PM Modi will host a working lunch for the Russian delegation.

After the summit, Putin will attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. He is also set to launch the new India channel of RT, the state-run Russian broadcaster.

Strategic Context and Global Diplomacy

The meeting is considered a key chance for India to underline strategic autonomy by rejuvenating the country's defence and economic partnership with Russia. Also, President Putin is likely to brief PM Modi about the recent diplomatic initiatives by the US with a view to forging an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict.

