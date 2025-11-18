Putin Isn’t Visiting India Without A Reason: Why The Trip Has America And China On Edge

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India marks a major moment in current geopolitics. Ahead of the 23rd annual India-Russia summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in Moscow, while Nikolai Patrushev, former Russian national security advisor and a close aide to Putin, is in Delhi for high-level discussions.

Jaishankar has already met his counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Patrushev met with NSA Ajit Doval, Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

These meetings aim to strengthen ties and lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation before Putin’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin’s Visit Sends A Global Message

In today’s complex global political environment, the Russian president’s visit to India is a strong signal that New Delhi is committed to acting independently on strategic, economic and diplomatic fronts. Both India and Russia aim to make it clear that India’s relationships with the United States or Western nations are distinct, but New Delhi will never abandon its long-term partner Moscow.

For Russia, this is an opportunity to strengthen ties with a large and reliable economic and democratic power. India represents a gateway to the Global South, offering a path to navigate Western isolation effectively.

Big Deals In Defense, Critical Minerals

Securing oil at affordable rates from Russia over the long term is a major financial advantage for India. Both countries are also collaborating on critical minerals, supporting India’s clean energy goals, electric vehicle production and high-tech industries.

A major expectation from Putin’s visit is a potential agreement on fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, the SU-57. India may work with Russia to produce SU-57 components domestically, boosting initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Arctic, Economic Cooperation

India and Russia are among the countries exploring alternatives to the dominance of the U.S. dollar in trade. Recent U.S. tariffs against India and other nations have intensified these discussions.

Cooperation in the Arctic is also emerging as an important area of strategic focus for both nations.

Message To China, The Global South

The United States has pushed India to distance itself from Russia, but Putin’s visit signals clearly that India’s sovereignty and national interests cannot be compromised by external pressure or criticism.

The visit sends a strong message to China that India maintains independent strategic ties beyond its U.S. partnership. The Global South also receives a clear signal that India’s strategic partnerships are grounded in long-term, concrete economic, defense and technological interests.

Overall, Putin’s visit to India will be far more than symbolic. It is expected to yield major agreements in defense, energy and trade. India strengthens its diplomatic autonomy, while Russia solidifies ties with a trusted partner.