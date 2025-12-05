Putin-Modi Talks Robust Defence Cooperation, Technology Transfer: MEA

Amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that India-Russia ties remain strong, particularly in military cooperation and technology transfer. During a special briefing on Friday, the MEA said that bilateral relations between the two nations continue to be robust in the areas of defence and military-technical collaboration.

Reflecting on the key discussions between PM Modi and President Putin, Misri said that Russia continues to support India’s Make in India initiative, with joint production and technology transfer featuring prominently in the talks.

"The Prime Minister appreciated President Putin's support in expediting the opening of two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. These consulates will further deepen our regional outreach in Russia and enhance trade academic exchange other kinds of collaboration, including culture and people-to-people ties," he said.

