Putin State Dinner Menu REVEALED: The Vegetarian Thali From Jhol Momo To Badam Halwa At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The conclusion of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India included an official State Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Dinner was completely vegetarian and showcased India's wide array of traditional/local culinary experiences through a traditional Thali style of service.

The menu was designed to provide the Russian Delegates with a gastronomic journey of India, with the ability to taste many sophisticatedly prepared dishes with traditional Indian ingredients.

PHOTO | The state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan featured a meticulously curated menu. pic.twitter.com/hyj3Ud7Gu3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2025

The menu was a culinary journey from Kashmir to the Himalayas:

Starting with the appetizer course from the South to North India, Regionally specific items can be found in the Starter Course:

Starter Course:

MurungelaiChaaru, South Indian Rasam (soup) was served first.

Gucchi Doon Chetin - Fresh Morels filled with Kashmiri Walnut Chutney were next.

Kaale Chane Ke Shikaampuri - Black Gram KeBabb with Pan Grilled style were next.

Vegetable Jhol Momo - Himalayan Dumplings with hot chutney were next.

Main Dishes And Local Breads

The dishes in the main courses were largely representative of the regional cuisine of North India (ie Zafrani Paneer Roll). Many of the items were very rich and made with saffron, paneer, and fresh vegetables.

Zafrani Paneer Roll (Saffron Paneer Roll)

Paalak Methy Maataar Ka Saag (Spinach, Fenugreek and Peas)

Tandoor Bharwaan aloo (Potato Stuffed)

Achari Baingan (Egg plant Pickle)

Yellow Dal Tadka

Additional Items: The above mentioned main offerings were served with a side of Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao as well as a selection of Indian Breads, which included: Lachcha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biskooti Roti.

Desserts and Drinks: The dessert was a traditional Indian Sweet and healthy Drink as a pastry to complete the diplomatic evening.

Sweet Ending:

Badam Ka Halwa (Almond Pudding)

Kesar-Pista Kulfi (Saffron-Pistachio Kulfi)

The Healthy Drink was a mixture of juices, which included: Pomegranate, Orange, Carrot and Ginger

President Putin was served a healthy selection of Juices.

Diplomatic and Cultural History:

The State Dinner was more than just a meal; it was a Cultural Event celebrating the mutual bonds between two Countries

Unique Musical Arrangement:

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval band performed a Unique Combination of Indian classical raagas such as "Amritavarshini" and "Desh", combined with Popular Russian songs such as Kalinka and pieces from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite.

