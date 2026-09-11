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Putin takes '40%' aim at G7, says BRICS accounts for more than half of global growth

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin contrasted the bloc's economic performance with that of the G7, saying the seven-member grouping accounted for 29 per cent of global GDP and just 18 per cent of growth over the same period.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Putin takes '40%' aim at G7, says BRICS accounts for more than half of global growth
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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