Putin to visit India again for BRICS summit – What’s at stake this time?

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to travel to India once again to attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a visit that is expected to draw international attention. The meeting, which is likely to be held later this year, may bring together leaders from a group that has expanded beyond its original four founding members and now includes a broader set of countries across regions.

According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the president will take part in the BRICS summit hosted by India.

While the official dates have not been announced so far, reports suggest that the meeting could be held on September 12-13. The summit is expected to discuss trade, international governance, economic coordination and geopolitical issues affecting member countries.

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What BRICS looks like today

BRICS began in 2006 as a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India and China. At that time, it was known as BRIC. South Africa joined in 2010, which led to the present name BRICS. Over the years, the group has expanded further and now includes 11 member countries. Along with the original five, countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia have also joined the bloc.

With this expansion, the BRICS has turned into a platform that brings together economies from Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The grouping now represents a larger share of world population and economic activity than it did in its early years. Its meetings often centre on building cooperation in trade and development.

Putin’s last visit to India

The upcoming visit follows Putin’s trip to India in December 2025, when he attended the 23rd India-Russia annual summit in New Delhi. During that visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at a formal welcome ceremony, and the two leaders held detailed discussions on areas such as energy, defence cooperation and trade relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership during the talks. The emphasis was on strengthening economic ties and maintaining regular engagement between the two countries, which have shared a partnership for decades across defence and energy sectors.

Why this visit is being closely followed

The timing of Putin’s expected arrival in India for the BRICS summit is being watched because of the broader international situation around energy trade and evolving alliances. Russia continues to be an important player in oil markets, while India has maintained its own approach to energy imports based on national requirements.