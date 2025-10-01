Putin To Visit India In December Amid US Tariff Tensions

India and Russia are in the final stages of scheduling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, expected to take place in early December, sources said.

Ahead of the presidential visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to travel to India to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral matters.

Lavrov had announced the planned visit during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, underlining the ongoing diplomatic coordination between the two countries.

Lavrov Highlights Deep Bilateral Ties in Trade, Defense, and Technology

Speaking on India-Russia relations, Lavrov highlighted the comprehensive bilateral agenda, covering trade, military and technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian issues, healthcare, high technology, artificial intelligence, and collaboration in international forums like the SCO and BRICS.

Russia Backs India’s Strategic Autonomy Amid US Tariff Row

On India’s trade autonomy, Lavrov emphasised that Russia respects India’s national interests and foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed that India is fully capable of making independent decisions regarding trade, including the import of Russian oil.

Responding to US tariffs on India for importing Russian oil, Lavrov noted that such measures do not threaten India-Russia relations. He said that while India is open to discussions with the US on enhancing bilateral trade, decisions on relations with third countries will remain India’s prerogative.

Lavrov praised India’s foreign policy approach, stating that tensions between India and other countries, including the US, should not be seen as a benchmark for Russia-India relations. He described the partnership as a long-standing, “particularly privileged strategic partnership.”

He also recalled the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin at the SCO summit in China, highlighting close coordination at the international level.

Putin's Visit to Strengthen India-Russia Partnership

On India’s global role, Russia reaffirmed support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), alongside Brazil, stressing the need to reform the UNSC for better representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Putin’s upcoming visit follows US tariffs on Indian goods over India’s purchase of Russian oil. Lavrov clarified that these tariffs would not affect India-Russia ties.

The visit comes amid complex global dynamics, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and is expected to showcase India’s strategic autonomy in maintaining balanced relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

It is anticipated to strengthen the long-standing partnership between New Delhi and Moscow while opening new avenues for cooperation in emerging sectors. Given India’s non-membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC), the visit is feasible without concerns regarding the ICC arrest warrant.

Trump 50% Tariff

US President Donald Trump initially levied a 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing unfair trade practices, and later imposed an additional 25% tariff on New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariffs on India to 50%, the highest the US has imposed on any country.

India Strongly Opposes 50% Tariff

India has strongly opposed the 50% tariff, arguing that it is being unfairly singled out while European nations continue to import large volumes of Russian energy. New Delhi pointed out that in 2024, European countries conducted trade worth EUR 67.5 billion in goods and EUR 17.2 billion in services with Russia, despite the ongoing geopolitical situation. Indian officials contend that the US approach reflects a double standard, as European nations have not faced similar punitive measures despite their extensive trade relations with Moscow.

(With ANI Inputs)

