Putin's Day 2 Itinerary: Ceremonies, Rajghat Visit And Summit With PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin the second day of his India visit with a series of high-level engagements, including a ceremonial reception, a wreath-laying at Rajghat and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

