NewsIndia
PUTIN INDIA VISIT 2025

Putin's Day 2 Itinerary: Ceremonies, Rajghat Visit And Summit With PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin the second day of his India visit with a series of high-level engagements, including a ceremonial reception, a wreath-laying at Rajghat and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Putin's Day 2 Itinerary: Ceremonies, Rajghat Visit And Summit With PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)

