Moscow's strongest message to Washington and Islamabad arrives in New Delhi today at 6 PM. President Vladimir Putin is coming to India for the 10th time, and this visit will shake up regional power dynamics like never before.

Why This Visit Changes Everything

This isn't just another diplomatic handshake. Putin's first visit since the Ukraine war began carries massive strategic weight. The Kremlin has officially called this visit "crucial for our privileged strategic partnership" and they're not exaggerating.

The timing is perfect. America just slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods, creating friction. Pakistan is watching nervously. And Putin arrives with 10 major "gifts" that will supercharge India's defense, energy, and strategic capabilities.

The 10 Game-Changers Putin Brings

Putin's visit is expected to lead to important decisions on major defense deals, the RELOS logistics agreement, advanced weapons cooperation, and projects like BrahMos.

Discussions between Russia and India are expected to cover defense and security agreements, including the purchase of fighter jets. Prior to this visit, reports indicated that Russia is ready to provide India with new technologies and advanced weapons, further strengthening the Indian military. Projects like the Sukhoi-57, S-500, and advanced versions of the BrahMos missile will take India's security capabilities to new heights.



Russia wants India to continue importing its oil and energy. This topic is likely to be discussed by both countries. Currently, India buys crude oil from Russia, and Russia wants this to continue and for new projects to be initiated.



India is also looking to further strengthen its air defense capabilities. A new consignment of S-400 systems is expected from Russia. During this visit, both countries may discuss future cooperation on the S-500 system, which would make India almost impenetrable against aerial threats.



During this visit, both countries are also expected to review the BrahMos-NG, air-launched, and extended-range models. This is considered a major step towards making India the leading power in missile technology in Asia.



It is also expected that India and Russia will discuss a new system for trade in their respective currencies. This would free trade from the pressure of the US dollar and is expected to benefit both countries economically.



The two countries may also sign a labor mobility agreement. If this happens, it would allow millions of Indian professionals to work in Russia in the IT, construction, medical, and technical sectors.



It is believed that PM Modi and Putin will also have detailed discussions on enhancing defense cooperation. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the purchase of Russia's most advanced stealth fighter jet, the Su-57, as well as technology transfer and joint production. The whole world is watching this.



Just before the visit, the Russian parliament approved the RELOS agreement. This agreement will be a major topic of discussion between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. In simple terms, RELOS means that the Indian and Russian armed forces will be able to use each other's military facilities when needed. This means both countries will be able to utilize each other's bases, ports, fuel, and supply points. This will facilitate joint military exercises and allow for long-range operations to be conducted more efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Private Dinner That Matters

Tonight at 6 PM, Putin lands. His first stop? A private one-on-one dinner with PM Modi where the real negotiations happen. Tomorrow, December 5, both leaders will announce the deals that reshape South Asian power balance.